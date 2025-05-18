GITAM inks MoU with Penn State University

Visakhapatnam: To explore collaborative opportunities in research, teaching, and education, GITAM entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Penn State University (PSU), Pennsylvania, USA. The collaboration is expected to promote faculty and scholar exchanges, joint research initiatives, professional training programmes, study abroad opportunities, and co-hosted seminars and academic events. The PSU team, led by Chancellor David M Callejo Pérez and Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Vahid Motevalli, held productive discussions with the institution’s leadership team, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali, Registrar D Gunasekharan and other senior faculty members.

The visiting delegation toured key research and innovation facilities at the campus such as MURTI (Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives), CATS (Center for Advanced Technology Solutions), and various academic departments. Prof Y Gouthama Rao highlighted the institution’s growing focus on research alongside teaching, stating that it has established 16 research centers and is actively involved in over 300 research projects. Further, he announced that the institution is planning to launch a School of Education by the academic year 2026–27. “With students from over 40 countries enrolled in UG and PG programmes, the institution is rapidly becoming a global academic hub and we continue to build strong international collaborations to enhance the knowledge base,” he informed.

Prof David M Callejo Pérez lauded the institution’s academic vision and infrastructure, expressing keen interest in deepening the partnership. Key academic leaders of the institution participated in the discussions. The agreement was signed during the PSU delegation’s visit to the campus here on Saturday.