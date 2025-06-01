Govt sets record with large-scale pension distribution at the doorstep

Gotkuru (Anantapur district): Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav participated in the pension distribution drive under the NTR Bharosa Scheme in Gotkuru village, Kuderu Mandal, on Saturday. The Minister accompanied by district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V visited the homes of beneficiaries and personally handed over pensions.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav highlighted that the State government is distributing pensions on the 1st of every month, or a day earlier if it falls on a Sunday, ensuring timely support to the needy. The distribution is conducted at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, with participation from top-level leaders including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu down to village-level functionaries. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in India implementing pension distribution on such a massive scale, covering nearly 60 lakh beneficiaries with monthly pensions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000. Despite severe financial burdens and outstanding dues exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, the government remains committed to fulfilling its promises.

Minister Keshav assured that schemes like Annadata Sukhibhava (for farmers) and Thalliki Vandanam (educational support for children) will be implemented soon. He criticized the previous government for pushing the State into financial distress and hailed Chief Minister Naidu’s leadership for steering Andhra Pradesh back on track through welfare and economic reforms.

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar stated that Rs 124 crore is being distributed to 2,77,834 pensioners across the district. Since June 1st falls on a Sunday, the distribution was conducted a day earlier, ensuring smooth and timely delivery. Other officials present included RDO Keshava Naidu, DRDA PD Shailaja, Tahsildar Mahboob Basha, and MPDO Kullayi Swamy.