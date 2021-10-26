AP High Court asks DGP to decide on Amaravati farmers' march

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued orders to director general of police Gautam D Sawang to pass appropriate orders within three days by October 28 on the request by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti for permission to take out Maha Padayatra in the name of Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam.



The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking mandamus declaring the action of the DGP and others in not granting permission to them as per their request for permission to conduct Maha Padayatra with the title 'Nyanasthanam to Devasthanam' from Thullur in Guntur district to Tirumala from November 1 as illegal, arbitrary and violation of their constitutional rights. The Samiti also sought direction to the DGP and others to accord permission to take out Maha Padayatra. The Samiti also pointed out that they had submitted the route map of the Padayatra.

The government pleader informed the bench that the proposed Padayatra would pass through various districts for which the permission of the superintendents of police of those districts is needed before according permission. The whole issue is in processing and the officials concerned would pass appropriate orders within a short time.

When the counsel for the Samiti pointed out that there was hardly five days time before taking out the Padayatra and the officials concerned should be given direction fixing time limit to pas appropriate order, Justice Manvendranath Roy directed the DGP and others to consider the representation of the Samiti and pass appropriate order by October 28.