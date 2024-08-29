High-level team visits VIMS for CBRN facility

Visakhapatnam : A joint Central-state team of the ministry of health and family welfare inspected Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Wednesday to evaluate the feasibility to establish a secondary-level Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Medical Management Centre at its premises.

The members of the Central Committee visited the hospital and opined that the hospital is more conducive to set up the CBRN Medical Management Centre. They said that they paid a visit to the hospital earlier as part of the project inspection. Reports covering various parameters required to set up the centre will be sent to the Central government, said senior regional director, health department M Anuradha. A memorandum of understanding will be signed with the higher officials of the state government very soon regarding the same, she added.

The exercise of setting up the centre will commence as soon as the MoU is signed.

VIMS director K Rambabu explained the infrastructure available in the hospital to the committee members.