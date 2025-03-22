Live
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
- Jio’s Best Plans to Watch IPL 2025 for Free on JioHotstar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 22 March, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 22 March 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 22 March 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 22 March 2025
HM for making use of tech for speedy disposal of cases
- Stresses need to give priority to safety and protection of women and children
- Wants police to make most of CCTV footage and drone services to increase efficiency of criminal investigations
- Police Officers’ Association representatives submit memorandum to the minister seeking clearance of arrears related to surrendered leave and other dues
Vijayawada : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised the critical role of technology in crime detection and urged officials to leverage available technological tools to ensure the speedy resolution of cases. She stressed the need to prioritise the safety and protection of women and children.
During a review meeting held at the DGP office in Mangalagiri, the minister stressed the need to utilise CCTV footage and drone services to enhance the efficiency of criminal investigations. She commended the police for their effective management of security during the recent 15-day Assembly sessions and encouraged them to maintain the same level of vigilance during the upcoming collectors’ conference on March 25 and 26.
The Kurnool Range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao reported that 24,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across Kurnool, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts. Minister Anitha also directed officials to take strict action against rowdyism and public nuisance to ensure public safety.
Following the review meeting, representatives from the Police Officers’ Association met the home minister and submitted a memorandum requesting clearance of arrears related to surrendered leave and other dues.
The meeting was attended by DGP Harishkumar Gupta, along with the police commissioners of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam cities.