HM for making use of tech for speedy disposal of cases

Vijayawada : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised the critical role of technology in crime detection and urged officials to leverage available technological tools to ensure the speedy resolution of cases. She stressed the need to prioritise the safety and protection of women and children.

During a review meeting held at the DGP office in Mangalagiri, the minister stressed the need to utilise CCTV footage and drone services to enhance the efficiency of criminal investigations. She commended the police for their effective management of security during the recent 15-day Assembly sessions and encouraged them to maintain the same level of vigilance during the upcoming collectors’ conference on March 25 and 26.

The Kurnool Range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao reported that 24,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across Kurnool, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts. Minister Anitha also directed officials to take strict action against rowdyism and public nuisance to ensure public safety.

Following the review meeting, representatives from the Police Officers’ Association met the home minister and submitted a memorandum requesting clearance of arrears related to surrendered leave and other dues.

The meeting was attended by DGP Harishkumar Gupta, along with the police commissioners of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam cities.