Implement safety measures in hazardous industries: Collector

Tirupati: District collector Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials concerned to ensure safety measures in all hazardous industries and chemical production plants in the district.

The Collector on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories V Rama Krishna Reddy, industries district manager Sudhakar Rao, district fire officer J Ramanaiah and Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy on the safety measures and precautionary steps to be followed at all hazardous industries.

The officers concerned should be more alert so as to avoid any accidents in these factories and they should also ensure first aid kits, water and other facilities at all chemical plants and hazardous industries.

The Fire, Police and Revenue departments also should promptly respond in case of any mishap in these dangerous plants.

Mallavaram - Naidupeta highway expansion works: The District Collector urged the National Highway authorities to speed up the Mallavaram -Naidupeta 4 and 6-lane National Highway expansion works so as to complete the widening of the highway.

The Collector on Wednesday evening held a meeting with Joint Collector, irrigation officials and national highway project director Raveendra Rao on virtual mode and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. He wanted the national highway authorities to consult with irrigation officials while expanding the national highway which is crossing tanks and supply channels so as to not to affect them.

Irrigation EE Venkateswar Prasad and revenue officials were present.