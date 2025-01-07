Importance of Poly Techfests stressed

Vijayawada: Director of technical education G Ganesh Kumar said Techfests will help in bringing out latent talents of students and inspire them in designing innovative projects.

Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the two-day Poly Techfest for the polytechnic students at a private function hall here on Monday. Enthusiastic Polytechnic students from across the state joyfully participated in the Techfest and exhibited their projects.

The students mainly focused on robotic technology, solar based projects and creation of ener-gy from the waste and devices of Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the students, Ganesh Kumar said the Techfests are conducted to encourage the students to create new projects and showcase. He said 1,302 projects were selected at the regional Techfest and now only 249 projects were selected at the state level Techfest being held for two days in Vijayawada on January 6 and 7.

He said 16 to 22 projects are selected from each district and 13 projects will be selected for the prizes. He said diploma students will get inspiration from attending such Techfests. The director informed that the best projects will be awarded and evaluation process is very trans-parent and a jury comprising professors, entrepreneurs and technocrats of various fields of technology was constituted.

Ganesh Kumar said it is really a tough competition to become winners at regional level and it is tougher competition at state level also.

He said, “I appreciate the students who worked hard to design their devices and their mentors i.e. teaching staff of the Polytechnics.”

He exhorted the students to participate more in number and design quality projects in future for the benefit of the society. He thanked principal secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh Kona Sashidhar for being the driving force for the technical education. Ganesh Kumar inter-acted with the students and enquired how the projects work and usage.

Polytechnic student K Hema and K Tripura of Kakinada displayed the wireless dynamic re-charge system for the vehicles. The students said they are delighted to participate in the Tech-fest.

K Nani and R Gouri Sankar of Polytechnic college, Jangareddygudem, showcases solar pow-ered grass cutting machine. The students said the grass cutting machine will be very useful to cut the grass and is not expensive.

They said solar power can be used to operate the grass cutting machine. They said farmers face many problems due to increasing the grass and the machine will be useful them. They said the machine can be used in big parks and gardens. The students exhibited drones, renew-able energy plants and other devices. Students from 107 Polytechnics displayed 243 projects at the 124 stalls at the Techfest.

V Padma Rao, joint director of technical education, J Sathyanarayana Murthy, RJD, AU Region, Kakinada, A Nirmala Kumar Priya, RJD, SVU region, Tirupathi, G V Ramachandra Rao, secre-tary (FAC) SBTET and other officials and students participated in the Techfest-2025.