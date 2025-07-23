Industries Minister visits Kovur sugar factory

Nellore: Industries and Commerce Minister T G Bharath along with Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy visited the Kovur Co-operative Sugar Factory Limited (KCSFL) located at Pothireddy Palem village in Kovur mandal on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Minister sought to know the reasons related to closure of KCSFL and why the Sugarcane Farmers Associations (SFA) was not handed over land to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Mentioning the circumstances that led to the closure of KCFCL, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu agreed to pay the Rs 28 crore arrears to the workers in order to facilitate reopening of KCSFL.

The MLA appealed to the Minister to initiate steps to see that the APIIC gets the possession of 124 acres of land related to KCSFL, so that more industrial units could be set up.

It may be recalled that the KCSFL was established under Nellore Co-operative Sector (NCS) at Pothireddypalem village of Kovur mandal in 1979.

It functioned well for three decades providing direct and indirect employment to around 10,000 people. It has also contributed to the economic growth of sugarcane farmers belonging to 15 mandals of Kovur, Kavali and Nellore Rural constituencies.

The factory has remained closed for past 13 years due to severe financial crisis.

After the coalition government came to power last year, MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly several times.

Following her plea, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at a recent meeting assured to pay Rs 28 crore to the workers.