Install solar rooftops, save on power bills: MLA Sunitha

Raptadu: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha urged residents to adopt PM Surya Ghar Yojana to reduce electricity bills by installing rooftop solar panels. At a review meeting with electricity department officials in Anantapur on Saturday, she focussed on effective scheme implementation. Sri Sathya Sai district electricity SE Sampath Kumar and other officials attended.

Sunitha emphasised raising awareness among households about the scheme and directed officials to identify homes suitable for solar installations. She also advocated installing solar panels on government buildings, schools, and colleges to maximize long-term benefits. The MLA highlighted that a 1 kW rooftop system, requiring just 10 square meters of space, could lower monthly electricity bills from over Rs 1,000 to around Rs 338 for households using 120 units.

Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the Central government provides 60% subsidy for 2 kW systems and 40% for additional costs on 2–3 kW systems, offering up to Rs 78,000 in financial assistance for systems up to 3 kW. Sunitha noted that families could generate their own electricity and earn income by selling surplus power.

She announced that mandal-level awareness programs will soon be launched across the constituency to boost participation.

The MLA stressed that the scheme offers a significant opportunity to ease the burden of rising electricity costs while promoting sustainable energy practices.