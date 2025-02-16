International Customs Day grandly celebrated

Vijayawada: International Customs Day, 2025 was celebrated in a grand fashion at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Vijayawada on Saturday. Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner, Vijayawada Customs, addressing the gathering said the revenue collection of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada is Rs 11,480 crore for the year 2024-25.

He congratulated the customs officials for achieving excellent results in this financial year. He said in a major drive to dispose of contraband, 16.2 million cigarette sticks worth Rs16.2 crores and 2,420 kg of Cannabis valued at Rs 2.96 crore were incinerated.

Commissioner also highlighted the humanitarian efforts taken by the officers in collecting 4,059 units of blood by organising blood donation camps at 52 venues across Andhra Pradesh for the treatment of Thalassemia patients. Narasimha Reddy narrated other achievements of the department. He highlighted the pivotal role of Customs in ensuring economic security and facilitating global trade, aligning with the theme for this year “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity” . Chief guest of the programme was Varinder Mehta, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and the Guest of Honour was Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada. Kakarala Prasanth Kumar, Additional Commissioner delivered the welcome address. Abdul Azeem, Assistant Commissioner of Customs. Vijayawada, delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to the esteemed guests, organisers and attendees for their invaluable contributions in making the event a grand success.