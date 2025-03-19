JNTUA to promote AI-based digital learning

Anantapur: A ta time when financial constraints are the order of the day in government and private sector, the recently appointed Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA Prof Sudarshan Rao has come up with a revolutionary idea of introducing Artificial Intelligence based digital learning to offset the severe shortage of teaching faculty in JNTUA, which of course is a common phenomenon in the State.

Past and even present experiences have proved that economic constraints are the real road blocks in filling scores of vacancies of teaching faculty.

Speaking to The Hans India on his priorities and ideas in handling economic and academic problems, Prof Sudarshan Rao opined that shortage of teaching faculty will no longer be a major handicap in addressing students’ requirements.

AI-based digital learning will now be enforced in the campus and affiliated colleges. The AI-based digital learning on the giant screen will give the students the feeling of a life size teacher talking to them. The digital learning will heavily compensate the absence of physically present teachers.

The Vice-Chancellor said that his second priority is establishment of a central research facility. Scores of research projects will be taken up and their results will be shared with other academic institutions in the region. The centre would even generate funds from its sharing.

The third priority includes encouraging incubation centres and creating start-up ecosystems. The start-ups movement is still in its infancy stage in Rayalaseema region. CSR funds will be tapped for setting up innovation laboratories which will be beyond the curriculum. The idea is to expand the scope of the students knowledge far beyond the course curriculum.

Skill development will also be part of the engineering course and made industry-ready.

On the inhibitions of using Artificial Intelligence in every sphere of life, Prof Sudarshan Rao said AI has many positives. While it is true that AI dissolves a few jobs, it creates more jobs by creating exclusive spaces where only human brains matter. Asked if AI can replace God, the Vice-Chancellor replied that AI is a product of human intelligence which originated from God.

Replying to a question on the employability rate in engineering courses, he said unfortunately it is around 30 per cent. Massive education reforms are the need of the hour and fortunately the present TDP-led NDA government is embarking on it to ensure that one entrepreneur is born in each family.