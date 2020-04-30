Kakinada: Essential commodities distributed to poor

Kakinada: Noted civil engineer and BJP leader Gatti Satyanarayana distributed kits containing rice, essential commodities and vegetables to more than 100 poor families here on Thursday. He maintained social distance and the poor took away kits kept on a table after washing hands with sanitizer.

While the distribution of kits was underway, the police entered into the scene and scattered the kits and expressed anger over the organizer Satyanarayana. They argued that he did not take permission from the police to distribute the kits.