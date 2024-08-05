Know Your MLA: Change of constituency proved lucky for Muppidi

Rajamahendravaram: Muppidi Venkateswara Rao has won the 2024 general election from the Kovvur SC Assembly constituency in East Godavari district.

He contested as a TDP candidate with the support from other NDA parties and achieved a decisive victory with a majority of 33,946 votes, marking his return to the Assembly for the second time.

He was born in 1970 in Chinnayagudem village in Devarapalli mandal and completed his postgraduate studies in Nagarjuna University.

He began his political career with the TDP and was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 from Gopalapuram constituency, defeating YSRCP candidate Talari Venkata Rao. However, he lost his re-election bid in 2019 to the same opponent.

In 2024 elections, Muppidi Venkateswara Rao was originally set to contest from Gopalapuram again, but the TDP leadership moved him to Kovvur. In response, YSRCP moved Talari Venkata Rao to Kovvur as well. This led to a third clash between the two candidates, with Venkateswara Rao emerging victorious. Success in the SC constituency like Kovvur often depends on building strong relationships with various social groups. Over the past decade, Muppidi has increased his popularity in both Kovvur and neighbouring Gopalapuram constituencies.

His ability to secure support from influential community leaders and his focused efforts on local issues, even while out of power for the past five years, contributed to his victory.