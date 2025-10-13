Kuppam sets pace for Net Zero Mission in state

Kuppam: Kuppam has taken the lead in Andhra Pradesh’s journey toward sustainability, earning top honours at the Swachh Andhra Awards 2025 for its exemplary performance under the Net Zero Mission. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu presented the awards on October 6, recognising Kuppam Municipality as the Best Swachh Municipality in the under 50,000 population category and the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) office as the Best Swachh Government Office in the state.

These achievements mark a major milestone in the implementation of the Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029, launched by the Chief Minister on January 6, 2025, to transform Kuppam into a model constituency for sustainable development, clean energy transition, and community-led progress.

To realise its Net Zero ambitions, KADA has partnered with IIT Kanpur and the Sustainability Equity and Diversity Fund to design replicable low-carbon models that can be adopted across other regions. Studies are currently underway to develop frameworks for a full-scale transition to a low-carbon economy.

KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat highlighted that Kuppam has made notable advancements in renewable energy. The Nadimuru Model Solar Village, equipped with a 190 KWp rooftop solar system, demonstrates decentralised clean power generation. A 4.36 MWp rooftop solar project is also being implemented to provide electricity to 7,489 SC and ST households, while 141 MWp feeder-level solar systems are being developed to power 32,106 agricultural pump-sets, significantly reducing reliance on non-renewable energy.

Sustainable mobility and energy efficiency initiatives are also gaining momentum.