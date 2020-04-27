Kurnool: SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli urges people to stay indoors

Kurnool: Following the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, the cops conducted vehicle patrolling in the Red Zones in city on Monday. They have alerted the residents about the initiatives taken by the state government. They said if anyone is found coming on the road without valid reason would face stringent action and residents were asked to stay indoors as the number of positive cases are rising in the district day by day.



Particularly, the residents of Red Zone areas have to be very careful. No one should come out till the lockdown period is over. The residents would be supplied with essential commodities, vegetables and medicines. Everyone has to abide by the orders of the government or else they would face stringent punishments, stated the cops. The cops moving in patrolling vehicles made rounds in the Red Zones and alerted residents through loud speakers.

SP, Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has ordered the police personnel to be strict with lockdown violators, but asked them to allow people who have valid reason to step out.