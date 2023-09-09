RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh left for Vijayawada at 12-15noon from the Podalada campsite in Konaseema District. Lokesh sat on the ground and stood in the sun with the national flag, and for about five and a half hours protesting against the behavior of the police. The police, who had stopped Lokesh till now citing the reason of law and order, finally allowed him to travel after several discussions with the higher authorities.

Razole CI and others stopped Lokesh at Podalada in Konaseema district at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. They clarified that travel is not allowed. Lokesh got angry when he was told to rest on the bus. He was angry that his right was being taken away. If there are notices, he wants to show them. A heated argument with police officers continued for hours. By sitting on the floor, Lokesh protested. Standing in the sun, he expressed his displeasure. Lokesh did not enter the bus as ordered by the police many times. Under these conditions, a tense situation arose at the Yuva Galam campsite in Podalada. Eventually, the police allowed Lokesh to travel and the tension ended.