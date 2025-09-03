Lokesh opens 2 mfg units in Kopparthy hub

Kamalapuram (YSR Kadapa dist): Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh had a busy day on Tuesday, inaugurating new manufacturing plants in the Kopparthy Industrial Hub and educational facilities, both in Kamalapuram Assembly constituency of YSR Kadapa district.

The minister opened industrial units - Technodom LED TV manufacturing plant and Texana ready-made garment factory. The Technodom plant, built with an investment of Rs 121 crore, is expected to create 300 jobs, while the Texana unit, a Rs 50 crore investment, will employ 2,100 people. Both companies are part of major national and international business groups and plan further expansion. Lokesh also inaugurated the new Executive Centre at the industrial cluster, a modern facility for business and administration.

In a separate event, Lokesh inaugurated a centralised smart kitchen at MPP School in CK Dinne village, a project costing Rs 2 crore. This facility, along with four other smart kitchens, will provide hygienic, solar-powered meals to over 10,000 students in 136 schools. The food will be transported in special vehicles, and cooking will use only water from a dedicated RO plant, ensuring high quality.

Lokesh also announced that by December, 33 such kitchens will be operational in Kadapa district, serving nearly 1.25 lakh students.

During his visit, the Minister met with students and teachers to gather feedback on recent education reforms. Students praised the new semester-based textbooks for being lighter and appreciated the improved quality of school uniforms and midday meals. They also requested additional facilities like a computer lab, new benches, and a bus stop. Lokesh assured them that these needs would be addressed.

He also met with the headmistress of the school, who acknowledged the benefits of the new assessment books but suggested improvements to their size. Lokesh affirmed the government's commitment to quality education without burdening teachers with non-academic duties.

Finally, at Ideal Degree College in Pendlimarri, Lokesh inaugurated a new building constructed with RUSA funds and an administrative block built under the PM-USHA scheme. He spoke with college students about the importance of education and promised to work on filling faculty vacancies and improving infrastructure based on their feedback.