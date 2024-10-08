Long term plan to avoid flooding sought

Vijayawada: Dalits three Sakthi appealed to the state government here on Monday to take up long term plans to avoid flooding particularly in the regions where weaker sections live.

National convener of Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) Geddam Jhansi distributed kits with ten varieties of provisions and clothes to the Dalit families who were affected by floods in 15 slums and five hamlets here on Monday. The state government should also undertake long term plans to rehabilitate them, she said. “The poor people would be affected severely in the natural calamities due to which they may never recover,” she said.

Jhansi complimented the efforts of the state government for extending help to the flood affected people. National coordinator Satya, state coordinators Roja and Divya and women leaders from regions participated in the programme.

Head of Chiranjeeva Chit Funds T Adiram inaugurated the programme. SC and ST association leaders Kondala Rao, Jelli Wilson and Malyadri were also present.