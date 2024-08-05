Minister assures TRICOR loans for uplift of tribals

Salur (Parvathipuram Manyam district): Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said that steps would be taken to sanction The Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (TRICOR) loans to the tribals.

Tribal associations organised various programmes on the occasion of Adivasi Day in Salur on Sunday. Cultural programmes were conducted as per the tribal tradition.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandhya Rani said that the tribals should achieve economic and social development.

She said that soon steps would be taken to sanction TRICOR loans for self-employment schemes. Anna Canteens would be set up across the State. She said that priority would be given to education, health, drinking water, irrigation and construction of roads.

The Minister pointed out that due to lack of road facility, pregnant women were being shifted to hospitals in dolis from tribal villages. She said efforts would be made to lay roads to every village to facilitate movement of ambulances.

She said all steps would be taken to provide road connectivity by the next Adivasi Day. She informed that 31 drinking water schemes had been sanctioned for Makkuva, Salur and Pachipenta mandals and the works would be started soon.

The Minister said that similar schemes would also be sanctioned for 70 more villages. She said that plans were being made to operate RO plants in the Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools as well. She appealed to the tribals to excel in every field.

“Many tribals are pursuing higher studies and employed in top jobs and the youth should take them as role models and come out in flying colours,” she said. Sandhya Rani said that she would extend full support for the development of tribals as a Minister for Tribal Welfare.

State ST Commission Chairman Dr DVG Shankara Rao, leaders of tribal association and others participated.