Mobile medical service camp held at Ullindakonda

Ullindakonda (Kurnool district): A mobile medical service camp being operated in Konganapadu village under Ullindakonda Primary Health Centre limits received an unexpected inspection on Monday by nodal officer Dr Raghu. He personally verified the healthcare services and screening processes underway as part of the ongoing outreach programme, interacting with medical staff and reviewing on-ground implementation.

During his visit, Dr Raghu stressed that the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) survey must be carried out in a transparent and systematic manner, ensuring scientific accuracy in diagnosing early-stage conditions. He pointed out that timely detection of hypertension, diabetes and cancer is vital for effective treatment and prevention. He instructed the teams to intensify field-level surveillance and collect complete household-level medical data without any discrepancies.

The nodal officer also underlined the importance of raising awareness among the public regarding lifestyle disorders and unhealthy food habits that are contributing to the increased burden of chronic illness in rural communities. He stated that preventive healthcare and community education should be prioritised to improve long-term public health outcomes.

Doctors and medical staff including Dr Naveen Kumar, community health officer Swetha, village secretariat health worker Bharathi, ASHA workers and projectionist Khaleel actively participated in delivering services to villagers. Appreciating their coordinated efforts, Dr Raghu encouraged the team to continue providing accessible health services across remote areas with dedication and responsibility.