Modernisation of Ruia hosp auditorium soon: TUDA chief

Tirupati: The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman C Divakar Reddy assured full support to modernise the silver jubilee auditorium at Ruia Hospital.

Participating as the chief guest in the Doctors’ Day celebrations held at the Clinical Lecture Gallery on Tuesday, Reddy also announced plans to renovate the gallery itself.

Praising the dedication of medical professionals, he said, “Only doctors are capable of saving lives by treating their profession as a divine calling, working day and night without distinction, and often at the cost of staying away from their families.” Sri Venkateswara Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu, in his address, highlighted the pivotal role of doctors in achieving the goals of the ‘Viksit Bharat Health Vision 2047’ and building a healthier Andhra Pradesh.

Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha described doctors as the pillars of a healthy and productive India and stressed the importance of giving them the respect they deserve.

As part of the event, nine doctors, Dr S Subba Rao, Dr S Madhavi Latha, Dr Jagadeesh Babu, Dr Vijaya Bhaskar, Dr Ravi Sankar, Dr Sabitha, Dr Sivakala, Dr Bhuvaneswari and Dr Parameswar Babu, were felicitated for their service.

In a separate programme organised at SVIMS, Director Dr RV Kumar emphasised the nobility of the medical profession. He urged doctors to uphold values while providing care and not to neglect their personal health or the well-being of their families.

SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan appealed to MBBS students to consider taking up teaching roles for a period after completing their studies to contribute to medical education. Senior Professor of Nephrology Dr Siva Kumar also addressed the gathering and shared insights on the responsibilities and ethical values of the medical profession.