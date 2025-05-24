Night patrolling to ensure bars’ timings under control

Rajamahendravaram: The Prohibition and Excise Department has initiated special night patrolling operations across East Godavari district to ensure liquor shops and restaurant-bars operate strictly as per regulatory norms. District Prohibition and Excise Officer Ch Lavanya has directed all excise station inspectors and staff to conduct night patrols within their jurisdictions to enforce adherence to rules and regulations.

As part of the initiative, officers have been tasked with ensuring that wine shops strictly follow designated operating hours, prevent illegal retail sales, and avoid charging prices above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). They have also been instructed to curb unauthorised sit-outs near liquor outlets. Cleanliness of the shop premises and proper maintenance of records are also to be ensured.

Lavanya emphasised the importance of ensuring functional CCTV surveillance systems at all liquor shops. Each constable has been assigned responsibility for monitoring three to four shops, while sub-inspectors, inspectors, and other senior officials will supervise the enforcement operations directly.

To strengthen monitoring and transparency, the Excise Department is set to launch a mobile application named Excise ‘I’, which will allow real-time supervision of activities in liquor shops and bars.

Citizens are encouraged to report any excise violations in their vicinity by calling the toll-free number 14405. The district Excise and Prohibition Officer warned that strict action would be taken against shop operators found violating licensing conditions.