Notices issued to ex-TUDA chief Chevireddy over financial irregularities

Tirupati: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has issued notices to former Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and several other officials as part of a major investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the organisation.

According to official sources, the action comes in the wake of a government-ordered probe launched in January 2025, following serious allegations of corruption amounting to several crores of rupees. The alleged irregularities are said to have occurred between 2019 and 2024, during Chevireddy’s tenure as TUDA chairman.

As part of the inquiry, vigilance officers have seized key documents and records from TUDA’s office. A couple of days ago, Chevireddy was served a detailed questionnaire consisting of 37 questions, seeking comprehensive explanations for various financial decisions taken during his leadership.

In a parallel development, 15 Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) who served in the Chandragiri constituency during the same period also received notices. All those served have been directed to submit their responses by June 9.

The investigation is examining multiple allegations, including the diversion of up to 90 percent of TUDA funds to the Chandragiri constituency. Officials are also probing suspected misuse of public funds for the modernisation of the Thummalagunta tank and for the installation of benches inscribed with personal names.

Other serious concerns being looked into include questionable expenditures on air travel and vehicle purchases, unauthorised allocation of works to MPDOs, alleged deposits of public money into private accounts, and the awarding of major contracts to CMR – a firm reportedly linked to Chevireddy’s family.