NTR collector inspects cyclone preparedness

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha conducted an extensive cyclone preparedness tour across the district on Monday in view of the impending Cyclone Montha. He reviewed the arrangements made at the field level and directed officials to ensure that no untoward incidents occur anywhere in the district.

Along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, the Collector inspected the landslide-prone areas at Sunnapu Battila Centre and Grandhalaya Road in Vijayawada Urban. He instructed officials to pay special attention to vulnerable hilly areas and to immediately shift residents from such locations to designated rehabilitation camps with all necessary facilities. Warning boards should be installed and public announcements be made to alert residents, he added.

Lakshmisha visited the rehabilitation centre set up at BSRK Municipal High School in Mogalrajapuram and inspected facilities including medical camps, beds, and sanitation.

He stressed that food, drinking water, bedding, and hygiene facilities must be of the highest quality. At the disaster response point on Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road, he gave further directions to staff to remain alert and ready for immediate response.

Later, the collector reviewed the flood situation at the Velagaleru Head Regulator and instructed that continuous monitoring be carried out by special teams. He also directed officials to ensure that rainwater does not stagnate in crop fields and that drains are kept clear. Staff must be available in shifts at all villages and ward secretariats to coordinate response efforts, he added.

VMC issues precautionary advisory

Meanwhile, at the directions from NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra instructed the VMC staff to remove huge hoardings across the city to prevent further damages due to the severe cyclone. On Monday, VMC staff rushed to various areas in the city and started removing hoardings.

VMC personnel have dismantled hoardings and enforced restrictions on the opening of businesses in light of the impending heavy rainfall, which is expected to reach approximately 162 mm on October 28, particularly affecting Vijayawada city.

Commissioner Dhyanchandra has urged residents to stay indoors and advised that all shops and commercial establishments remain closed to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure public safety amid the risk of flooding.

He emphasised that individuals should only venture out for essential services such as healthcare and food, with only essential service providers like medical stores and grocery outlets permitted to operate to minimise traffic congestion.