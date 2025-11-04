One killed and eight injured as bus overturns in Sri Sathyasai district

A travels private bus overturned after colliding with an Eicher vehicle on National Highway 44 near Damazipalli in the Chennekotthapalli mandal of Sri Sathyasai district, Andhra Pradesh. The tragic incident occurred at approximately 2 am.

The bus, was en route from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when the collision took place, resulting in the bus overturning. Tragically, one individual lost their life, and eight others sustained injuries.

The police promptly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and further details are expected to emerge shortly.