One Swept Away in KC Canal While Swimming in Kurnool

A tragic incident occurred recently involving a 24-year-old was reportedly swept away by floodwaters while swimming in the KC Canal. The incident took place after the victim participated in a wager with friends that led him to take a plunge into the canal.

Following the alarming events, the deceased friends immediately alerted the local authorities and police about the situation.

In response to the call for help, firefighters and other officials launched a comprehensive search operation in a bid to locate the missing man

The victim is identified as an army Jawan. The search efforts continue as authorities remain hopeful for a positive outcome in this distressing situation.