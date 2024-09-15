Live
- Odisha gets two new Vande Bharat trains
- Nagpur-Secunderabad, Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Monday
- CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend Onam greetings to Malayalees
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends 10th Day Ritual of Late Krishna Reddy
- Teaser of Mahisha Unveiled by Renowned Director Konda Vijay Kumar
- Minister Narayana inspects flood relief efforts in Kandrika, warns action against misinformation
- Engineer Rashid, ex-Jamaat members are RSS allies, says Farooq Abdullah
- Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton and Ocon to start from pit lane, Norris up to 15th
- India, key nations to cooperate in mutually beneficial areas in agriculture
- Kerala celebrates Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour
Just In
One Swept Away in KC Canal While Swimming in Kurnool
Highlights
A tragic incident occurred recently involving a 24-year-old was reportedly swept away by floodwaters while swimming in the KC Canal.
A tragic incident occurred recently involving a 24-year-old was reportedly swept away by floodwaters while swimming in the KC Canal. The incident took place after the victim participated in a wager with friends that led him to take a plunge into the canal.
Following the alarming events, the deceased friends immediately alerted the local authorities and police about the situation.
In response to the call for help, firefighters and other officials launched a comprehensive search operation in a bid to locate the missing man
The victim is identified as an army Jawan. The search efforts continue as authorities remain hopeful for a positive outcome in this distressing situation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS