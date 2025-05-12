Online applications for admissions in TTD Jr colleges from May 15

Live
Highlights
The TTD invites online applications from eligible students for admissions in its Sri Padmavathi Mahila Junior College and Sri Venkateswara Junior College in Tirupati for the academic year 2025-26.
Tirupati: The TTD invites online applications from eligible students for admissions in its Sri Padmavathi Mahila Junior College and Sri Venkateswara Junior College in Tirupati for the academic year 2025-26.
In a statement on Sunday, Devasthanams Education Officer (DEO) T Venkata Suneelu said that all online applications in English will be available from May 15 to 31 for the convenience of the students.
The user manual and the prospectus of the respective colleges have been uploaded in Telugu and English on the TTD portal.
