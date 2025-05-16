‘Operation Thunder’ accentuates coordinated emergency response

Visakhapatnam: A comprehensive mock drill ‘operation thunder’ was conducted at the NTPC premises in Parawada on Thursday.

Organised under the supervision of OCTOPUS, the elite commando wing of Andhra Pradesh State Police, the drill focused on enhancement of coordinated emergency response capability.

As part of the mock drill scenario, six terrorists armed with weapons stormed into the NTPC complex, opened fire on a few individuals in the open area, and then moved inside. Responding swiftly to the attack, the OCTOPUS team launched a tactical operation, neutralised the terrorists, and rescued the hostages held inside.

Carried out under the guidance of Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, the drill ensured seamless execution and coordination among teams. Earlier, a meeting was held to improve inter-agency collaboration. The meeting was attended by NTPC Executive Director Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commandant Raj Kumar (CISF), OCTOPUS Additional Police Officer Raja Reddy, DSP Vallam Vishnu Swaroop, Inspector of Police Parawada police station R. Mallikarjuna Rao and officials from NTPC-CISF, medical, fire, revenue, and safety departments.

Also, the mock drill saw active participation of the bomb disposal team, dog squad and other police personnel from the Anakapalli district Armed Reserve (AR) unit.