Pool kalasi workers hail VPA’s move to implement time scale
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s pool kalasi workers expressed happiness over the assurance given by VPA chairperson M Angamuthu and secretary Venu Gopal to implement a time scale which they have been demanding for quite a long time.
BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president MMN Parasurama Raju, AP Nirudyoga JAC state president Samayam Hemantha Kumar and dalit leader Junjuru Govind met the chairperson and submitted a representation requesting him to implement time scale and medical benefits.
The pool kalasi workers have been working at the port for the past 30 years with nominal salaries. These workers are the children of former port employees who were medically unfit and opted for voluntary retirement.
A few persons were joined after their parents’ demise while in service. The petition emphasised that pool kalasi workers perform similar duties as permanent employees.
Speaking on the occasion, Parasurama Raju and Hemantha Kumar mentioned that the port chairperson responded positively. Representatives of Pool Kalasi Union Vasupalli Ramu, Ramesh, Bheema, Shankar, P Hari were present.