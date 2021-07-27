Rajamahendravaram: Have a sigh of relief! Godavari floodwater recedes

Rajamahendravaram: The flood in the Godavari water has been receding slowly at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram, Rajamahendravaram. It stood at 10.20 feet in the evening on Monday at 7 pm and around 7.76 lakh cusecs of water released into the sea.

According to the Irrigation department officials, the Godavari was receding and there was no threat of floods, the first warning had also been withdrawn on Monday. The flood water coming from the upper catchment areas had reduced and the Godavari water level had come down.

According to the officials the more than 10 lakh cusecs of water was discharged at Polavaram Irrigation Cofferdam and more water will be discharged as per flow. Meanwhile, the flood waters inundated all the 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal of Rampa Agency in East Godavari district and the victims have moved out from the villages to the R & R colonies and hillock areas in the Agency.

As many as 32 villages in Veleruapdu mandal and in 19 villages in Polavaram mandal in West Godavari district were marooned in the flood water. The tribal who evacuated Devipatnam mandal to safer areas are finding it difficult to get on in view of lack of minimum facilities. And they are facing a lot of hardship in the new places.

The worst affected among them are children who are crying incessantly for not getting milk and drinking water in the new area.

The flood affected people finding fault with the government and abusing them for not providing essential commodities for their comfortable stay at the areas. Despite the awareness of impending floods the government has not taken any steps to help the victims in the area. They demand the government to take immediate urgent steps for their happy stay and free them from hunger and starvation.

Their huts and dwellings are completely submerged in water and a few of them washed away along with the tide. They are all unhappy because they don't know where their belongings have been swept away. They don't even have a single cot to lie and sleep at night.

They are also facing the hissing cobras and other dangerous reptiles. The flood water entered some villages in P Gannavaram and Mummidivaram mandals of Amalapuram constituency in East Godavari district. West Godavari District Collector Karthikeya Misra took the launch and visited the Velerupadu and Polavaram villages and inspected the flood hit areas on Monday.

He also enquired about the situation and elicited full information from them. He assured them and told them that the officials would stand by them in all difficult situations. Collector stated that they are providing all facilities to the flood hit people in the rehabilitation centers. He told the victims to move to the rehabilitation centers.

Some people complained to the Collector that they have not received the benefit of Gorumudda scheme. The Collector ordered the RDO to attend to the needs of the people within 24 hours. He instruc ted the officials to take action on the negligent staff within 24 hours.

The Collector visited every house and was acquain ted with their problems. He also assured and promised them that he would attend to their grievances immediately .