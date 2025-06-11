Rapists and assaulters will not be spared, warns Anantapur Range DIG

Anantapur: Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Dr Shemushi, IPS, has issued a stern warning against rising incidents of rape and assault on women, children, and the vulnerable across the region.

Addressing the media recently, DIG Shemushi emphasized that individuals involved in such heinous crimes will face severe consequences, including the opening of rowdy sheets and permanent banishment from the district. She stated that special recommendations will be submitted to the government to ensure that no welfare schemes or benefits are extended to such offenders.

Further, she stressed that criminal cases, psychological counseling, and, where necessary, strict punitive actions would be taken against those found guilty.

The DIG also revealed that certain rowdy-sheeters have been threatening innocent civilians and made it clear that such anti-social elements, irrespective of their influence, will face uncompromising legal action.

She concluded with a strong message: “If anyone commits rape or assault on children, women, or the vulnerable, they will not be spared.”