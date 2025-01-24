  • Menu
Singapore Consul General calls on Pawan Kalyan

Highlights

Mangalagiri: Singapore Consul General Edgar Pong and Consul Vaishnavi Vasudevan called on deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on a courtesy visit at...

Mangalagiri: Singapore Consul General Edgar Pong and Consul Vaishnavi Vasudevan called on deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan on a courtesy visit at his camp office here on Thursday.

The consuls discussed on various issues including the friendly relations between both the countries, development projects. The Singapore consulate issued a statement later thanking the deputy chief minister for his hospitality. It also stated that there has been an age-old friendship between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh and the friendship would continue forever.

