Srikakulam: Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar asks officials to maintain vigil

Srikakulam: Cyclone Mocha alert has been sounded in Srikakulam and District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar issued directions to officials concerned on Sunday.

He directed the officials of different departments to cancel leaves for their respective division, mandal level officials and staff in the wake of

cyclone. Collector asked the officials of 11 seacoast mandals to take

all precautions to mitigate cyclone related damages.

He asked the officials of 11 mandals to inform all marine fishermen in all the 104 villages not to venture into the sea for fishing. The Collector asked the revenue, police, medical and health, power supply and water supply wing officials to be on the alert.

He directed the officials of power supply wing to maintain strict vigil on electric poles and transformers and replace the same if required or repair them to avoid any untoward incidents.

Maintenance of sanitation was essential. Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of rain-related diseases should be taken and awareness should be created among people.

A control room has been set up at the Collector’s office to monitor cyclone-related issues and also to receive calls from people related to any problems they face during the period. People can call control room number 08942240557 to get updated information on the cyclone.