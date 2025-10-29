SRM University-AP marks academic excellence at 5th convocation

Amaravati: SRM University-AP celebrated its 5th convocation, honouring the achievements of its graduating class of 2025. The event was graced by chief guest Prof (Dr.) Kotha Madhu Murthy, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), along with Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, members of the Board of Governors, faculty, alumni and proud parents.

Welcoming the graduates, Prof Ch Satish Kumar highlighted the university’s growth in academics, research, innovation, infrastructure, student life, and community engagement. In his address, Prof Madhu Murthy urged students to use their education as a tool for service, leadership and transformation, emphasising the role of a skilled workforce in Andhra Pradesh’s AI-driven future.

Dr T R Paarivendhar lauded the university’s focus on inspiring students to think beyond boundaries, while Dr P Sathyanarayanan encouraged lifelong learning and responsible citizenship.

A total of 1,877 graduates and 39 doctoral scholars received degrees, with medals awarded for scholastic excellence. The ceremony concluded with the administration of the graduation pledge, the national anthem, and the dignitaries’ departure, celebrating a landmark academic achievement.