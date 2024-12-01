Stage artiste Meegada receives Gurajada award

Vizianagaram : Justice NV Ramana, the former Chief Justice of India said that the renowned poet and writer Gurajada Venkata Appa Rao was not only a laureate but also a social reformer and warrior. Gurajada actively fought against social evils of his time and sought to enlighten the public on various issues.

On Saturday, NV Ramana attended a programme commemorating Gurajada’s death anniversary, where he presented a memorial award to prominent stage artist Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, who has won several Nandi awards for his exceptional performances in various Ranga Sthala programmes across the state.

Speaking at the programme, Justice Ramana emphasised Gurajada’s efforts in challenging societal misconceptions, such as Kanya Sulkam, and highlighted how his writings contributed to societal enlightenment.

He said the playlet “Puttadi Bomma-Purnamma,” which poignantly illustrated the struggles faced by girl children during that era and stressed the importance of preserving our mother tongue and passing it on to future generations, advocating for primary education to be conducted in the mother tongue, as it would make learning easier for children.

Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, the recipient of the Gurajada award, expressed his deep honor in receiving such a prestigious award named after the great poet.