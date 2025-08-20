Live
- Vibrant Ganesh fest will shore up brand image of TG, Hyd: Ponnam
- SCR showcases ‘nari shakti’ in key depts
- Hyderabad Pickleball League set to begin on October 10
- Seafood exporters seek Centre’s help
- Better road connectivity will bring more jobs to rural TG: Komatireddy
- Bills for works done during BRS rule put on backburner: Bhatti
- Installation of CCTV cameras on NH suggested
- Govt clears Rs 62K-cr deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
- Kota-Bundi airport project too
- Rs 8,307-cr Odisha road project cleared
Students told to make use of RISE4U
Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has advised students to make the most of the RISE4U programme, an initiative by HCL, to enhance their skills and develop innovative projects.
On Tuesday, HCL representatives met with the Collector to explain the features of the RISE4U programme. They stated that engineering, degree, and postgraduate final-year students are eligible to participate in the 40-day training programme. Students interested in registering can contact the Vikas office at the Collectorate at 9849465427.
Candidates selected by Sandspace Technology during the job fair organised by NTR Vikasa on August 12 received their appointment letters from Collector Dr G Lakshmisha at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Vikas Project Director K Lacharao and Manager Vamsi, among others, attended the event.