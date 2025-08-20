Students told to make use of RISE4U

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has advised students to make the most of the RISE4U programme, an initiative by HCL, to enhance their skills and develop innovative projects.

On Tuesday, HCL representatives met with the Collector to explain the features of the RISE4U programme. They stated that engineering, degree, and postgraduate final-year students are eligible to participate in the 40-day training programme. Students interested in registering can contact the Vikas office at the Collectorate at 9849465427.

Candidates selected by Sandspace Technology during the job fair organised by NTR Vikasa on August 12 received their appointment letters from Collector Dr G Lakshmisha at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Vikas Project Director K Lacharao and Manager Vamsi, among others, attended the event.