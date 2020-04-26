TDP lashes at YSRCP on social media for violation of lockdown rules and spread of COVID in AP

Amaravati: The opposition TDP has launched a virtual attack on the Lockdown rules violation of YSRCP leaders and the State government's failures in preventing the COVID19, on Sunday. It created a hashtag #YCPcovIDIOTS on Twitter at around 4 pm, which got a huge response and trending. More than 52,000 tweets appeared within two hours, after the TDP revealed the hashtag. The party followers have been posting all the violations of the ruling party leaders, during the lockdown. They have been mounting pressure on the State government by using Social Media as an open platform.

The hashtag itself has three implicit words, including the YSR Congress Party, COVID19 and Idiots. Hence, it attracted the more TDP followers to engage to comment on the trending issue.

The TDP digital wing set the trend by tweeting, "Trend alert against violation of lockdown rules by YSRCP leaders, putting AP people's health & safety at stake. HashTag: #YCPcovIDIOTS Trend Time: Today 4PM IST - 10PM IST Requesting all TDP'ans To Participate & Make It a Big".

It trended in the top 13 hashtags in the country and top 1 in Hyderabad on Sunday, at around 6pm.

Lashing at ruling party leaders, the TDP Trends stated that, "YSR Congress MP obstructed a diagnostic lab (operating from a building owned by the Machilipatnam MP) authorised by ICMR to undertake Covid-19 tests. This is a shocker at a time when the #FrontlineSoldiers are risking their lives to combat #Coronavirus. #YCPcovIDIOTS".

Followers tweeted mostly on the incidents of Kalahasti, Kurnool, Guntur, Vizag, Nagari and others. The YSRCP leaders including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, V Vijayasai Reddy, RK Roja, Ambati Rambabu, Biyyapu Madhusudhan and others were in the criticism of the TDPians.

Ex MLA BV Jaya Nageswara Reddy tweet:

Not sure how these managed to print on the bags when there is complete lockdown. Publicity is the main character of these people.#YCPcovIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/phqMdt5EzM — Dr. BV JayaNageshwar Reddy (@BVJNReddy) April 26, 2020



