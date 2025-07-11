Teaching moral values to students need of the hour: MP

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari described the Mega Parent-Teacher Meet as a visionary initiative that plays a key role in shaping the nation’s future. She said she felt privileged to participate in such a meaningful platform that fosters holistic development. Addressing the gathering at the Government Girls High School near Kotipalli Bus Stand in Rajamahendravaram, the MP stressed the need to instil awareness of Indian culture among students from an early age. She said it is the shared responsibility of both parents and teachers to mould students into responsible citizens. She lauded the initiative that brings teachers and parents together for direct dialogue, calling it both innovative and impactful. “Students must be taught not just academic subjects, but also moral values,” she said, adding that today’s children will be tomorrow’s problem-solvers in society.

Highlighting the importance of recognising talent without exerting pressure, the MP said that nurturing children’s abilities in a stress-free environment is crucial for their growth.

A special highlight of the event was a karate demonstration by students, which drew wide appreciation. MP Purandeswari congratulated the participants and encouraged every girl to learn martial arts for self-defence.

District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao and School Headmistress Sarada Devi, and others participated.