Think for a moment sister, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy tell Purandeshwari

Amaravati : 'Late leader and great actor NTR's ambitions have been rebuked.. They have left no memorial to him except a tomb.. Amma Purandeshwari, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted saying let's think for a moment. He recalled that Nandamuri Ramakrishna, who received his share of Abid's house, which NTR was very fond of, sold it.



Vijay Electricals sold it to Ramesh for just four crores.. Don't they even have four crores? He asked. Vijayasai Reddy questioned whether Chandrababu, who is a fan of NTR, or Purandhiswari could not buy that house and make it in NTR's memory.



He criticized that if you see how NTR's house in Madras is now, you will know the love you have for the great actor. They were angry that they could not settle the shares and spoiled it. It is alleged that the house where he spent his last moments in Banjara Hills was demolished and apartments were built and rented out.



When NTR thought of setting up a museum in another house opposite to it, don't you have the responsibility to respect his ambition and make it a museum, he asked. Vijayasai Reddy criticized that there is no memorial to him except the tomb and now he is being called a 100 rupee coin.

Love for a father can come from the heart, but not in papers and TV, sister! He said. There was never a demand in Delhi to give the Bharat Ratna to NTR, but we cannot forget the heartfelt thanks you are now saying to your former boss Sonia Gandhi, who encouraged you in Purvashram!