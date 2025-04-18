Thousands take out rally demanding house-sites

Rajamahendravaram: In a massive show of support for the housing sites of the poor, thousands of people staged a protest on Thursday under the leadership of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Rajamahendravaram. They demanded that government land be allocated as house sites for the underprivileged.

Addressing the gathering, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that house sites be allocated to the poor within city limits. He warned that if the government failed to act, CPI would take matters into its own hands and begin laying huts for the poor. Ramakrishna reminded the gathering that the alliance parties had promised house sites for the poor during elections, but except in Mangalagiri, the promise remained unfulfilled across the state. “If the government forgets its promises, it will face serious consequences,” he cautioned.

The protest, held under the CPI district committee’s leadership near the Ava area, witnessed the participation of nearly 4,000 housing applicants. The demonstrators raised slogans urging the government to distribute 16 acres of government land adjacent to the slaughter house to the poor.

The CPI leaders demanded that rural residents be allotted 3 cents of land each, while urban residents be given 2 cents, along with loan assistance and a Rs 5 lakh subsidy for housing construction.

CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu presided over the event.

CPI National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja said that allotting land and houses in distant areas was not advisable, as poor families would not have the means to relocate and commute easily.

CPI Secretary of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District K Sattibabu, Assistant Secretary of East Godavari District K Rambabu, Rajamahendravaram City Secretary V Kondala Rao, Assistant Secretary Sappa Ramana, District General Secretary of CPI Women’s Federation P Lavanya, and District President of AIYF K Srinivas participated in the agitation.