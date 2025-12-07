Three Ayyappa devotees from AP among 5 killed in mishap

Vijayawada: Five people, including three from Dattirajeru in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday after two cars collided near Keelakarai in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district.

Officials fear the death toll may climb as some of the injured remain in a serious state.

The three from the state reportedly hailed from Kottavalasa village of Dattirajeru mandal.

According to police, one of the vehicles was carrying Ayyappa pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh bound for Rameswaram, while the other was headed toward Iraavadi.

The impact left both cars mangled, prompting a swift response after locals alerted emergency services.

Preliminary investigation suggests that driver fatigue or drowsiness may have contributed, a danger often heightened during late-night or early-morning travel.

Authorities have launched a full-scale inquiry to determine the exact cause.

Home minister V Anitha expressed shock over the death of Vizianagaram residents in a road accident. She sought a detailed report on the incident from officials and instructed them to ensure that the bodies are handed over to the families at the earliest. The minister conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.

Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed deep shock over the death of the Vizianagaram district residents. He said it was tragic that the accident occurred while they were returning after a pilgrimage. Offering his condolences to the families of the deceased, he said the incident was deeply saddening.