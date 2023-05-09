Tirupati: National Disaster Response Force to conduct awareness camps on natural disasters

Tirupati : To create awareness among the public on safety measures during emergencies like natural calamities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will conduct awareness programmes in select places in Tirupati district for two weeks.

The teams on Monday met District Collector K Venkatramana Reddy and other district officials at the Spandana programme to explain the awareness programme which will be held till May 23.

NDRF 10th Battalion, Vijayawada is involved in the conduct of an awareness programme aimed to create awareness on calamities, the collector said and appealed to public to participate in the programmes to enhance their understanding on the calamities and measures of response for safety.

The collector said the Battalion divided into teams, will hold awareness campaigns in select colleges, schools, villages and also in the vulnerable places including the areas prone for frequent floods or cyclones, low-lying areas on the measures for safety and tackling the emergencies due to calamites.

The awareness programme also covers the fire accidents and incidents in industries more so hazardous units including the measures to save lives and to tackle the situation till the rescue teams arrive, the collector explained.

The awareness programme also includes the measures to be taken by the locals during unforeseen incidents or calamities, to tackle situations till rescue teams reach and enhance social consciousness to prepare the people to cope with any emergencies.

The collector urged the concerned to ensure participation of more youth in the programmes in villages, local bodies and also educational institutions, to make them aware of the course of action utilising the available resources locally before and after the calamities, to save themselves, others and also minimise the damages to properties, livestock and human lives.

The concerned officials, ASHA workers, village volunteers should make proper publicity in the villages and towns duly informing the public the place, date and time of the awareness programme in advance to see more and more participate, he collector averred.

District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao, district fire officer Ramanaiah, traffic DSP Narasappa and district officials were present.