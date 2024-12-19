Live
TUDA V-C inspects TUDA Towers
Tirupati : Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) vice-chairperson and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with engineering officials inspected various development works here on Wednesday. She inspected 13-storeyed building complex of TUDA towers coming up in Rayala Cheruvu area in the city.
Later, TUDA VC N Mourya reviewed with officials about facilities being provided in TUDA Towers and work done so far. She instructed the officials to speed up the works and make it ready for inauguration in next February. The officials were ordered to follow all safety norms and maintain quality in the construction.Secretary Venkatanarayana, SE Krishna Reddy, EE Ravindra, DE Basha, Shanmugam, ED Suseel Kumar accompanied the civic chief.