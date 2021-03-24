Use technology to render better service to people, Mekathoti Sucharita to cops

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita urged the police officials to render better services to people by availing technology.

Along with Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati and Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, she inaugurated renovated Guntur Rural DPO here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she recalled that during the first meeting with Collectors and SPs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on need to receive victims with smile and police thinking should be common and poor people centric.

She appreciated the Guntur rural police for renovating 64 police stations and Guntur rural DPO with the cooperation of the corporate companies under the Corporate Social Responsibility. She recalled that AP police received 125 awards within 8months and added that this reflected their performance. The AP Police Department is giving top priority to women's protection and for that purpose the government set up Disha Police Stations, she said, adding that 12 lakh women downloaded Disha App. She further said that the police have set up women desks in the police stations. She urged donors to donate mobile toilets for women cops doing duties on the roads.

DGP Gautam Sawang said that use of technology and renovation will lead to speedy delivery of services. He congratulated the police officials for drawing inspiration from CM's suggestion and renovating the police stations and Guntur rural DPO. He stressed on transparency and accountability in the department. There is a need to change the behaviour of police. He said AP police have young and talented IPS officers who have technical knowledge.

He added that during lockdown period police rendered service and won the hearts of the people.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Whip in the State Legislative Council, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs Kilaru Rosaiah, Vidadala Rajini, Guntur range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni were present.