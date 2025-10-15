  • Menu
VC urges officials to keep TUDA on top

Tirupati: TUDA Vice-Chairman Shubham Bansal called on officials to work hard to keep TUDA among the top Urban Development Authorities in the State. TUDA officials organised a grand farewell for him here on Tuesday as he is leaving on transfer. Speaking on the occasion, Bansal said there is great potential to increase income through the development and sale of flats in TUDA layouts. He added that the revenue earned would help improve basic infrastructure in both urban and rural areas.

TUDA secretary Dr N V Sreekanth Babu praised Joint Collector Shubham Bhansal for his effective service over the past four months as Vice-Chairman. SE Krishna Reddy, LAO Sujana, CPO Devi Kumari and AO Sailaja were present.

