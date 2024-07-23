Victory never eluded Vegulla in Mandapet

Rajamahendravaram: Vegulla Jogeswara Rao is a senior politician known for being non-controversial in the united East Godavari district. Mandapet constituency, which was formed as part of delimitation in 2009, became a permanent address for his victories. He has won as MLA in all the four Assembly elections held so far from this constituency.

Born in Mandapeta in 1961, Vegulla studied BCom. He made his political debut through the TDP. In 1999, he contested the Mandapet municipal elections and served as municipal chairman.

In the 2004 Assembly elections, he contested on behalf of the TDP from the Alamuru Assembly constituency. But he lost to rival Congress candidate Bikkina Krishnarjuna Chowdary.

After that in 2009, the constituencies were reorganised and Mandapet was established as the Assembly seat. From there, there is no break to Vegulla’s victories. He won consecutive elections from 2009 to 2024.

In 2009, he won against Praja Rajyam Party candidate V V S S Chowdary, in 2014 against YSRCP candidate Girajala Venkataswamy Naidu, in 2019 against YSRCP candidate Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and in 2024 against YSRCP candidate Thota Trimurtulu. It is remarkable that all these four are senior politicians and well-equipped with caste support.

He is known as a person who is always available to people. As an opposition MLA for the last five years, Vegulla Jogeswara Rao has continuously fought against the anarchies of the ruling party. Besides protecting the party cadre, he has further strengthened TDP in the constituency.

Winning as MLA for the fourth time with a majority of 45000 plus is proof of his strength among the people. There is an opinion that Jogeswara Rao, who belongs to the Kamma caste, lost his chance in the cabinet due to caste and regional equations.