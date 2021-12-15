Visakha Port employees face retrenchment

New Delhi: In a second blow to the dream city of Visakhapatnam which is agitated over the Centre's decision to privatise the steel plant, the manpower strength of the Visakhapatnam port is all set to be slashed to the required level. Though there are vacancies in the port, instead of filling them, the Centre is planning to downsize it further so that the port becomes profitable.



This was stated by the Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbanada Sonowal, here on Tuesday categorically.

Responding to a question of YSRCP member V Vijayasai Reddy regarding the vacancies in the port, the minister told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the total manpower strength of the port was 4,003 while 1,112 posts were lying vacant.

"The present manpower strength at major ports, including Visakhapatnam port, is excessive due to changes in technology and mechanisation over the years. As a result, the manpower cost of major ports is very high as compared to private ports. Hence, it has been decided to right-size the manpower of major ports," the minister said.

He did not specify when it would be 'right-sized' but the employees of the Visakhapatnam port will be in for a shock. No details of the 'right-sizing' also were provided by the minister as it was not sought.