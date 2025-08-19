Vocal concert enthrals audience

Vijayawada: The city-based cultural organisation Swarajhuri paid a melodious tribute to ‘Sangeetha Ratna’ Pemmaraju Suryarao, a renowned vocalist, by presenting a vocal concert of acclaimed Carnatic artiste Bharat Sundar on Sunday evening at Sri Siva Rama Krishna Kshetram.

Belonging to Chennai, Bharat Sundar has carved a niche for himself in the Carnatic music world. Initiated into music at a very young age, he underwent his early training under Gayatri Mahesh, Leelavathi Gopalakrishnan, and G Srikanth, and later received advanced tutelage from PS Narayana Swamy and Dr S Sowmya. Over the years, his artistry has won him numerous awards and accolades. With his resonant and soulful voice, Bharat held the audience spellbound throughout the evening. The concert opene d with a graceful Sahana Raga Varnam, setting the perfect tone for the recital. He then rendered a rich musical bouquet that included: “Guru Leka Yetuvanti” (Tyagaraja – Gowrimanohari), “Paramaatmudu Velige” (Tyagaraja – Vaagadheeswari), “Dhanyudevvado” (Patnam Subrahmanya Iyer – Malayamaruta), “Bhogeendra Saayina” (Swati Tirunal – Kuntavarali), “Akhilandeswari” (Muthuswami Dikshitar – Dwijavanti), “Nidhi Chaala Sukhama” (Tyagaraja – Kalyani). Each Kriti was rendered with depth, Bhava, and technical brilliance, leaving the Rasikas immersed in the musical experience.

The concert was further elevated by the sensitive violin support of Sai Rakshit (Chennai) and the energetic yet balanced mridangam accompaniment by Parupalli Subbaraya Phalgun. Together, they enhanced the beauty of the performance with perfect coordination and artistry. Founder-secretary Modumudi Sudhakar, who meticulously organised the event, said that Swarajhuri continues its mission of bringing eminent musicians to the city while preserving the rich Carnatic tradition and honouring the stalwarts of the past.