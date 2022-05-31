YS Jagan returns to the state after successful completion of Davos tour, receives warm welcome

It is well known that the World Economic Forum conference was held in Davos. The conference was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and other ministers. Meanwhile, CM Jagan and a delegation of ministers returned home on Tuesday after successfully concluding their visit to Davos. On the occasion, CM YS Jagan was welcomed by public representatives and dignitaries at Gannavaram Airport.











It is known that the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum laid more constructive foundations for the bright future of the state. Under the leadership of CM Jagan, the state of has achieved great results as a platform to keep the state industrially powerful while balancing development and environmental interest.

The state has made good use of this platform to achieve the Sustainable Economic Development Goals. Representatives of reputed companies and industrialists have reached an understanding with the state.