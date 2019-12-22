YSR Nethanna Nestham cheques given to weavers: MLA R Siva Prasad Reddy

Kadapa: Proddaturu MLA R Siva Prasad Reddy said that the government is committed for improving the living standards of weavers' community in the state.

The MLA distributed cheques worth Rs 27.67 crore to 1947 beneficiaries under YSR Nethanna Nestham at Proddatur in Kadapa district on Saturday and addressed the gathering.

He said that though government has been facing severe financial crisis, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to extend support to the weavers as he had given promise during 2019 elections.

The MLA recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy's father Rajasekhar Reddy was also very kind towards weaving community as he had waived Rs 327 crores loans after he became Chief Minister in 2004. Badvel MLA Venkata Subbaiah, MLC Govinda Reddy and others were present.